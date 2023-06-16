Power out for 150,000 plus in East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 5:42 am

TYLER — Early Friday morning severe weather in East Texas has more than 150,000 people without power in our region. According to our news partner KETK, here is a list per county from ONCOR, SWEPCO and other electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 21, Angelina County – 17, Bowie County – Fewer than 5, Camp County – 1,371, Cass County – 1,482, Franklin County – 4,372, Gregg County – 39,088, Harrison County – 14,477, Henderson County – 41, Hopkins County – 5,161, Marion County – 967, Morris County – 358, Rusk County – 2,411, Shelby County – 12, Smith County – 1,929, Titus County – 3,471, Upshur County – 5,626, Van Zandt County – 680, Wood County – 3,337, Cherokee County Electric Co-Op – 177, Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 7,020, Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 340, Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 41,897 and Wood County Electric Co-Op – 17,598

This list will be updated as needed.

Go Back