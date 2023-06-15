Bullard water well repairs start Monday

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2023 at 8:02 pm

BULLARD – Bullard city officials say the parts needed to start the repair of the city water well arrive Friday, with the project to begin Monday June 19. According to our news partner KETK, the process of making repairs and bringing it up to TCEQ standards will take 7 to 10 days. In the meantime, conservation measures are still in place for city residents. No watering Monday, Tuesday or Friday. Day or Night. Irrigation is allowed but only between 9:00 PM and 12:00 AM. Once the water well project is completed and meets standards, the conservation measures will be lifted.

Go Back