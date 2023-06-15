Today is Thursday June 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bullard water well repairs start Monday

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2023 at 8:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bullard water well repairs start Monday BULLARD – Bullard city officials say the parts needed to start the repair of the city water well arrive Friday, with the project to begin Monday June 19. According to our news partner KETK, the process of making repairs and bringing it up to TCEQ standards will take 7 to 10 days. In the meantime, conservation measures are still in place for city residents. No watering Monday, Tuesday or Friday. Day or Night. Irrigation is allowed but only between 9:00 PM and 12:00 AM. Once the water well project is completed and meets standards, the conservation measures will be lifted.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC