Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2023 at 7:25 pm

The Justice Department has begun to examine an agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian backers of LIV Golf to determine whether it violates federal antitrust statutes, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The inquiry is in its early stages, and it isn’t clear yet whether the Justice Department would take any enforcement action, the person said. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the inquiry and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Wall Street Journal first reported the Justice Department’s involvement. The PGA Tour, European tour and Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund came together in a partnership that was negotiated so privately over two months that none of the players were aware.

Go Back