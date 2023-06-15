The big question that won’t go away.

Let’s stipulate that I don’t trust the Department of Justice as far as I can throw the building in which I am sitting. Of all the problems facing the country today, none is bigger than the DOJ. Justice Department corruption trumps – you’ll excuse the expression – a weak economy, the crisis on the southern border, rampant crime, an increasingly aggressive China, our steadily weakening military in the face of that rising threat and the loss of American stature on the world stage.

We have a dual system of justice. One is for elite Democrats. The likes of Hillary Clinton and anyone named Biden have little to fear from that justice system. The other justice system is for everyone else — including most especially anyone who supports or has anything to do with Donald Trump. If you’re in this latter group and you don’t fear the DOJ, you’re not paying attention.

Let’s also stipulate that Donald Trump had a successful presidency. Take out the drama and the dawn’s early light tweets and the verbal wild pitches and the name calling and all the rest of it and you are still left with Trump’s record as president. A booming economy, record low unemployment – particularly among minorities, rising real incomes in the middle class for the first time in decades, sanity on the southern border, effective deterrence of China and North Korea, energy independence for the first time in 70 years, a rapidly pacifying Middle East and a strengthening American military were all objective successes of the Trump administration.

Let’s also stipulate that despite the corruption of the DOJ and despite one’s understandable unwillingness to accept the Trump indictment at face value, it’s still there. It’s not going away. Former federal prosecutor and prior Trump defender said this in National Review earlier this week.

I don’t believe that Trump’s lawyers, who were trying to help him, would testify — as they have very reluctantly testified — that he tried to get them to destroy evidence and obstruct justice, unless he really did try to get them to destroy evidence and obstruct justice.”

The fact is Donald Trump is often his own worst enemy. If he knew they were coming for him, if he knew he wasn’t going to get a fair shake from either a corrupt DOJ or a corrupt media, what was he doing having sensitive documents in his possession? Why hand your opposition a club with which they can beat you to death?

If Trump becomes the nominee, the entire 2024 campaign will be about his criminal prosecution. There will be little to no taking of Joe Biden (or whomever) to task about inflation, chaos on the border, crime, official corruption, loss of confidence in our institutions or anything else that Americans are concerned about. A singular focus on Trump as a criminal defendant to the exclusion of confronting the issues favors the Democrats.

So, with a critical election on the line, and a heavy cloud hanging over Donald Trump, the question we must answer is this.

Is nominating Trump worth the risk?

