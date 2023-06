Emu runs free in East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2023 at 3:38 pm

RAINS COUNTY – Rains County officials are on the look out for an emu that was last seen on County Road 3425. According to our news partner KETK. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you see the emu or know who owns it, please call them. They also add, if you encounter the emu, keep your distance.

