Robert Caro’s last book on LBJ likely won’t be delayed by editor Robert Gottlieb’s death

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2023 at 3:53 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Caro’s fifth volume on Lyndon Johnson, one of the book world’s most long-awaited publications, is unlikely to be delayed by the death of his longtime editor, publishing luminary Robert Gottlieb.

“Mr. Caro is continuing his work on Volume 5 with limited interruption,” Caro spokesperson Paul Bogaards said Thursday, a day after Gottlieb’s death at 92.

No release date has been set for what’s supposed to be the final book in “The Years of Lyndon Johnson” series, the first of which was published in 1982. Late last year, Caro told The Associated Press he had no sense when the fifth volume would be done, saying then that he still hoped to visit Vietnam and spend time in a village subjected to U.S. attacks during the Vietnam War.

Caro had worked with Gottlieb — also the editor of such celebrated authors as Toni Morrison, Joseph Heller and Nora Ephron — for more than a half-century. Their collaboration began with the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Power Broker,” continuing with the first four Johnson biographies, and a brief volume on Caro’s writing process, “Working.”

Caro is a famously thorough researcher and expansive narrator whose books usually exceed 600 pages and can take up to a decade or more to finish. His most recent Johnson book, “The Passage of Power,” was released in 2012.

