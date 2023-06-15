Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Introduce Bill to Rename Plano VA Clinic for Late Representative Sam Johnson

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2023 at 2:24 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced the U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson Memorial VA Clinic Act, which would rename the Veterans Affairs clinic in Plano, Texas, to honor the late Congressman Sam Johnson’s legacy of selfless service:

Sen. Cruz. said, “Congressman Sam Johnson was a legendary figure who served Texas in Congress for nearly two decades. During his 29-year career in the United States Air Force, Colonel Johnson courageously served our nation with honor and prestige, and endured 42 months as a Prisoner of War. A true patriot, Sam served the Texans of the 3rd congressional district with the same resolve and distinction. I am proud to join Senator Cornyn and the Texas delegation in introducing a bill to rename Plano’s VA clinic after this heroic American and Texan.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Sam Johnson was an American hero, a statesman, a loving husband and father, and a good friend. With more than five decades of service to our nation in the Air Force and Congress, Sam’s life was a shining example of American patriotism, and I ask all my colleagues in Congress to join me in paying tribute to his extraordinary legacy.”

Companion legislation was introduced by Representative Keith Self (R-Texas) in the U.S. House of Representatives.

