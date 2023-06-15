Today is Thursday June 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tornado watch issued in South as severe weather outbreak continues: Latest

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2023 at 8:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- More severe weather is slamming the U.S. on Thursday, with residents from Florida to Kansas bracing for impact.

The states in the bull's-eye are Kansas and Oklahoma, where extreme winds, huge hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Other cities bracing for storms Thursday include Dallas; Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and Tallahassee, Florida.

A tornado watch has been issued in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

This comes after Wednesday storms brought massive hail and powerful winds to Mississippi and at least 10 reported tornadoes to Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

And on Friday, a threat of hail and damaging winds will stretch from Colorado to Florida, including Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson; and Montgomery, Alabama.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC