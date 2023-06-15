Today is Thursday June 15, 2023
Astros beat Nationals 5-4

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2023 at 6:08 am
HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu scored on catcher Keibert Ruiz’s throwing error in a wild ninth inning to give the Houston Astros a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. Kyle Tucker led off with a single off Hunter Harvey (2-3), and Abreu followed with an infield single. Yainer Diaz struck out before Corey Julks walked to load the bases to set up Jake Meyers’ grounder to short. C.J. Abrams threw home to get the second out, but Ruiz’s throw to first went off Meyers’ helmet and allowed Abreu to score. The Nationals argued the final play with the umpires, but to no avail.



