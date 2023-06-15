Semien, Seager propel Rangers past Angels 6-3

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2023 at 6:07 am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the seventh inning to lift the Texas Rangers to a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Semien’s two-run homer struck high up the left-field foul pole to break a 1-1 tie. Seager followed with a shot to right field on the next pitch. Leody Taveras hit a solo homer in the third and added one of two RBI singles in the eighth inning. Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the ninth, his AL-leading 21st. It extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. The Angels saw a three-game winning streak end as they left 10 runners on, nine in the first four innings.

Go Back