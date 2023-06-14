Today is Wednesday June 14, 2023
City councilor from Mexican border city arrested with cocaine in Texas

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 9:44 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A city councilor from the Mexican border city of Reynosa has been arrested at a checkpoint in Texas after U.S. border patrol agents found about 93 pounds of cocaine in her car, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, Denisse Ahumada was still listed as one of about 20 members of the Reynosa city council. Court records show she was arrested on June 10 at an inland security checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas after an x-ray inspection of her SUV showed anomalies in the door panels and the seats. Border Patrol agents found 42 packages wrapped in duct tape and foil, each containing about a kilogram of cocaine. According to prosecutors, Ahumada told agents she was supposed to have delivered the drugs to San Antonio, Texas. She also told agents she had carried such shipments before. Ahumada did not respond to email requests for comment. She faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute drugs in the U.S. District Court for southern Texas.



