New alcohol ordinance for Lake Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 9:18 pm

TYLER – Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to for a new ordinance to limit the consumption of alcohol on certain public areas of Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East. According to our news partner KETK, this included parking lots, boat ramps and within 15 feet of city-owned properties. Tyler Police will be enforcing the new ordinance right now. And, violators will be tagged with a Class C misdemeanor. This ordinance has been designed to keep drinking alcohol off city property and to make the lake more family friendly. Tyler PD says they will look at the ordinance every six months and see if it is effective or not.

