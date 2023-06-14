Tyler ISD raises teachers pay before next school year

TYLER – It is sooner than later for Tyler Independent School District. According to our news partner KETK, TISD has put across the board teacher raises ahead of the 2023-2024 school year. Officials from the district in a press release say the starting pay has been increased to $50,500. Teachers with 10 years or more of experience will receive $60,000 a year or more. Deputy Superintendent Ronald Jones said, “We value our teachers and everything they do for the children of Tyler ISD. We know that their work goes well beyond the academics they teach in the classroom. We are doing everything we can to give them the compensation they deserve.” TISD is also working to extend their teacher incentive program called TOP, district-wide. The Tyler Optimal Performance program gives teachers a chance to earn more dollars in addition to their salary.

