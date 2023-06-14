Today is Wednesday June 14, 2023
Police searching for Super Food Mart burglars

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 3:08 pm
Police searching for Super Food Mart burglarsKILGORE, Texas – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals that burglarized the local Super Food Mart.

According to our news partner KETK, on June 7 around 4:30 a.m., individuals are seen on surveillance footage stealing from the Super Food Mart located at 206 SH 31. Officials said the suspects left the scene heading east on Kings Highway in a white SUV.

The Kilgore Police Department said, “If you have any information as to these person’s identity, please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2306-0550.”



