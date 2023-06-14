TISD Names New Girls Basketball Coach for Tyler High

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 11:55 am

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD announces Bobby Reynolds as Tyler High School’s new head girls’ basketball coach. Coach Reynolds comes to us after one year at Tenaha ISD, where he has been the head girls’ basketball coach and girls’ athletic director. Before his time in Tenaha ISD, Coach Reynolds was the head girls’ basketball coach at Caddo Mills ISD from 2014 to 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce Bobby Reynolds as the next head girls’ basketball coach at Tyler High,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “Coach Reynolds is a proven winner and a strong leader. We are excited to get him working with our student-athletes.”

Coach Reynolds was named District 23-2A District Coach of the Year, leading his team to a 33-3 record that included a district championship and a trip to the Regional Semifinals. Beginning his coaching career in 2001 as an assistant in Terrell, Coach Reynold has since brought his teams to playoff and championship levels.

“When you think of East Texas basketball Tyler High is the first school that comes to mind,” Reynolds said. “I’m blessed and extremely excited for the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program into the future. There’s a handful of programs that can compare to what Tyler has done over the years, and we want to continue to build on that success.”

Coach Reynolds’ first official day is August 7.

Go Back