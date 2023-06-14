Gregg County Man Sentenced to 9 years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 11:41 am

TYLER – A Longview man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs today.

Dimitri Aaron Reynoso, 48, pleaded guilty on Nov. 28, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

According to information presented in court, Reynoso was trafficking various types of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and pills laced with fentanyl in and around Longview and Tyler. During the course of a joint state and federal investigation, law enforcement officers purchased methamphetamine from Reynoso on multiple occasions. On January 25, 2022, Reynoso sold 82.63 grams of methamphetamine for $1,000.

On February 9, 2022, Reynoso sold 7.7 grams of methamphetamine for $140. Reynoso aborted the sale of one pound of methamphetamine on March 1, 2022. On May 19, 2022, Reynoso agreed to sell 8 ounces of methamphetamine to law enforcement. Upon observing Reynoso before the meeting in Longview, Reynoso was arrested and found to be in possession of 211.3 grams of methamphetamine and approximately one ounce of marijuana. Reynoso was held responsible for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute 301 grams of methamphetamine. On July 20, 2022, Reynoso was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety-Texas Highway Patrol, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, and the East Texas Anti-Gang Center. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen Hurst.

