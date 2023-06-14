Today is Wednesday June 14, 2023
Texas jusge overruled, ‘Obamacare’ will still cover prevention for HIV, other illnesses

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 10:44 am
AP – The government can keep enforcing “Obamacare” requirements that health insurance plans cover preventative care — such as HIV prevention, some types of cancer screenings and other illnesses — while a legal battle over the mandates plays out, under a court agreement approved Tuesday.

The pact approved by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals preserves — at least for now — cost-free preventive care coverage for millions of Americans under the Affordable Care Act.

That coverage was thrown into question by a March ruling from a federal judge in Texas, who said some of the preventive care requirements under former President Barack Obama’s 13-year-old health care law are unconstitutional.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor had nationwide effects. The Biden administration had argued last week at the appeals court that the ruling should be stayed while appeals are pursued.

The agreement was filed with the court Monday. In it, the plaintiffs in the case, including a Christian dentist who opposes coverage for contraception and HIV prevention on religious grounds, agreed to a broad stay nationwide. In return, during the appeal process, the handful of plaintiffs would be allowed to provide insurance plans that don’t include the preventive care. If O’Connor’s ruling were reversed, they would have to provide the coverage, but they would not be penalized for having dumped the coverage during appeals.
