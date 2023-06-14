CHRISTUS opens newly renovated emergency room in Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 6:45 am

The $1 million project will provide a more comfortable, private and quiet space to care for patients, according to the release. “We’re really proud of the fact that where we are and that we’re basically what that means is we’re equipped to take care of just about anything that may come in through our doors. We are acute stroke ready, which means we can take care of strokes. We are also E.R. pediatric ready, which means we have the people, the talent, the technology to take care of even the smallest of patients,” said Administrator Barry Loftquist. The newly expanded ER renovation started about a year ago and is now open for all emergency needs.

