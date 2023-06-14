Today is Wednesday June 14, 2023
Johnny Depp donates $1M Amber Heard settlement to 5 charities

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 5:02 am
Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A year after Johnny Depp was awarded a $1 million settlement from his defamation suit against Amber Heard, the actor is reportedly making good on his promise to donate the money to charity.

A source close to the 60-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star tells People that the money will be divided among five charities, with Make-A-Film FoundationThe Painted TurtleRed FeatherTetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance receiving $200,000 each.

Last June, a Virginia jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard, 37, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages. Virginia law states that punitive damages are capped at $350,000, so Depp received a total of $10.35 million.

Both Depp and Heard appealed the verdict but decided to drop them and reached a settlement that was announced in December.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



