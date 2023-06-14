East Texas residents see baseball-sized hail from Tuesday’s storms

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 4:12 am

TYLER – Severe thunderstorms came through East Texas Tuesday bringing severe thunderstorm warning across East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, A total of 10,199 outages were reported by Oncor, SWEPCO, Upshur County Rural Electric and Wood County Rural Electric. Some counties experienced flood advisories and many saw large hail. KETK’s Chief Meteorologist Carson Vickroy said historically, June is a month East Texas will see hail storms. “All of that potential energy from those warm temperatures results in large hail stones from strong updrafts, as we know can create a lot of damage,” said Vickroy. After the storm left Tyler, people and businesses checked every vehicle and rooftop for damage. Vickroy said to stay weather aware and get you and your cars to safety ahead of the storm. “We have all modes of severe weather pretty much year-round in East Texas and the best thing to do when there is a big hail threat in the forecast is asking ‘How am I going to protect first my life? and if the storm is going to be a threat to my property?,’” said Vickroy.

