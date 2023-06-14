Astros slug 4 homers to lead Houston over Washington 6-1

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 12:32 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauricio Dubón, Kyle Tucker, Martín Maldonado and Chas McCormick each hit solo homers to back up a solid start by rookie Hunter Brown and lead the Houston Astros to a 6-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Brown scattered four hits across seven scoreless innings after losing two in a row. Dubón put the Astros up 1-0 when he knocked a changeup from Patrick Corbin into the seats in left field in the fifth. Tucker then hit his ninth home run this season to right field to make it 2-0. It was Washington’s first visit to Houston since the Nationals won their only championship by beating the Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

Go Back