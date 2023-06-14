Today is Wednesday June 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Angels beat Rangers 7-3 for third straight

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2023 at 12:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hunter Renfroe’s two-run home run capped a three-run sixth inning as the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 7-3 on Tuesday night. Renfroe’s homer helped spoil the major league debut of Owen White, who was recalled from Double-A Frisco earlier in the day. White entered with one out in the fifth inning and gave up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. The Angels have won three consecutive games and eight of their last nine. The Rangers have lost three straight and five of their last six.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC