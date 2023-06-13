Today is Tuesday June 13, 2023
As NBA season ends, the draft looms, and that means Wembanyama’s arrival is near

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 8:50 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – There are a few business matters left to tend to around the NBA in the coming days. A championship parade awaits on Thursday in Denver, some end-of-season meetings for players are on tap in Miami, and Memphis is expecting word soon on what penalty Ja Morant’s latest troubles will bring. Then in a few days, all eyes will turn to New York. Victor Wembanyama is finally coming, and that’s where his journey will begin. In a little more than a week, Wembanyama — the officially listed at 7-foot-3, once-in-a-generation talent who will enter the league with fanfare the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the arrival of LeBron James in 2003 — will be a member of the San Antonio Spurs. The plan is that he’ll fly to New York next week, be there when the Spurs select him with the No. 1 pick, then head to San Antonio to start the next chapter.



