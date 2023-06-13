Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce: 5 Star accreditation

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 8:45 pm

TYLER – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce 5-star accreditation. According to our news partner KETK, an area chamber must meet minimum standards in certain areas to receive accreditation. U.S. Chamber VP Raymond P. Toole said, “This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations and programming. Accredited chambers are recognized for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and for their commitment to serving members and their local business communities. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”

Henry Bell, Tyler Area Chamber President said, “Accreditation is important to our Chamber because it allows us to examine how we are viewed every five years by peers in our industry. It is a way to assure we are staying focused on our mission and vision purpose.” The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s main mission is to enhance the business environment, economic well-being and quality of life for the Tyler area.

