US: Online asylum appointments halted at 1 Texas crossing because of Mexican city’s safety woes

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 6:11 pm

McALLEN (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that the reason it has halted online asylum appointments at the international crossing in Laredo, Texas, was because of the “security situation” across the border in the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo. U.S. Customs Border Protection said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that the government also took into account other unspecified “operational factors, including relatively low demand for appointments for that location.” The government released the statement a day after AP reported the change, which took effect June 3 at the Laredo port of entry. Humanitarian groups in Laredo said they recently warned the administration in meetings both in person and on Zoom about people controlling access to the port of entry on the Mexican side and migrants reporting being extorted after flying to Nuevo Laredo. Asylum seekers told AP that Mexican immigration officials in Nuevo Laredo took their travel documents and threatened to make them miss their scheduled asylum appointments if they did not pay them.

