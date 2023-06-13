Today is Tuesday June 13, 2023
80 grams of meth seized during traffic stop in East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 4:45 pm
80 grams of meth seized during traffic stop in East TexasPALESTINE, Texas – According to our news partner KETK, A man was arrested after a traffic stop allegedly led to a drug bust with approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine being seized.

On June 11, around 2:30 a.m. Corporal Nathan Perkins and his K9 partner Hera with the Palestine Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration on Crockett Road just north of the southern Palestine city limit. Robert Robison, 46, identified himself using a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) offender card. Robison was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

An open-air sniff check on the vehicle reportedly led to a search of the vehicle after Hera alerted to the presence of the odor of a controlled substance. During the search, officials said Perkins was able to locate a syringe loaded with methamphetamine under the center console and several blue pills suspected to be counterfeit Alprazolam located in a backpack in the passengers seat. A search at the Anderson County Jail revealed four bags of methamphetamine weighing approximately 80 grams located in a sunglasses bag that Robison had concealed in his groin area.



