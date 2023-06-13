Today is Tuesday June 13, 2023
‘Habitual offender’ sentenced to 40 years in prison

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 1:46 pm
‘Habitual offender’ sentenced to 40 years in prison for Upshur County drug chargeUPSHUR COUNTY, Texas – Our news partner KETK reports that a Winnsboro man prosecutors deemed a habitual offender was sentenced to 40 years in prison in Upshur County Court. Terry Davis, 50, was charged with possession of more than one gram but less than four grams of methamphetamines. On Jan. 5, officers saw a vehicle pass them with an expired registration and followed the vehicle to a gas station where they met Davis. Authorities said they noticed “a pink bag hanging out of his pocket that he was trying to conceal.” At the time of that arrest, Davis had just been released weeks earlier from prison for the same crime in a different county.



