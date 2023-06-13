Today is Tuesday June 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


A financial firm in Tyler is given national recognition

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 1:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


A financial firm in Tyler is given national recognitionTYLER – Southside Bancshares Incorporated, the parent company for Southside Bank of Tyler has been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 2022. President and CEO of Southside Bancshares, Inc, Lee Gibson, said , “Southside is proud to be recognized as one of the top performing community banks in the country. We appreciate Raymond James acknowledging our commitment to remaining a strong community bank our customers can depend on, as well as our continued dedication to creating long-term value for our shareholders.” Southside is the only Texas-based institution awarded a Bankers Cup. The Raymond James Community Bankers Cup Award is awarded to the top 10% of community banks nationally.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC