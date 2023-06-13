Longview ISD Board of Trustees approve plan to convert old busses into food trucks, contract with architects

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 11:38 am

LONGVIEW – Our news partner KETK reports that the Longview Board of Trustees have approved the a plan to convert old school busses into food trucks and to engage the services of architects for facility improvements and inspections.

Board members unanimously approved the plan brought to them by San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens to convert two of their older school busses into food trucks, but the plan is pending funding approval from the TDA and/or USDA. If the funding is approved, the cost of the project would not exceed $432,583.77 and will not require the use of local funds.

