UT Tyler offering free dementia screenings to East Texans

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 10:56 am



TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler is offering free dementia and brain-related screenings to the East Texas community. According to our news partner KETK, the screenings will be conducted at 3531 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. To make an appointment or get more information, you can call 903-630-7479 or email marc@uttyler.edu. expect an appointment to last anywhere from five to eight hours, as the length of interviews and testing vary from patient to patient.

