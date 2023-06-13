Today is Tuesday June 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UT Tyler offering free dementia screenings to East Texans

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 10:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Tyler offering free dementia screenings to East Texans
TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler is offering free dementia and brain-related screenings to the East Texas community. According to our news partner KETK, the screenings will be conducted at 3531 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. To make an appointment or get more information, you can call 903-630-7479 or email marc@uttyler.edu. expect an appointment to last anywhere from five to eight hours, as the length of interviews and testing vary from patient to patient.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC