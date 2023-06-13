Severe thunderstorms hit East Texas more than 10,000 without power

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 10:15 am

TYLER – Tuesday morning brought many severe thunderstorm warnings across East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, A total of 10,199 outages were reported by Oncor, SWEPCO, Upshur County Rural Electric and Wood County Rural Electric. The following is a list of current outages by county : Bowie County – 107, Camp County – 7, Franklin County – 737, Gregg County – 47, Hopkins County – 200, Panola County – 6, Shelby County – 7, Smith County – 19, Titus County – 45, Upshur County Rural Electric – 1,724 and Wood County Electric Coop – 7,300. This list will be updated as needed.

