Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat to win first NBA title

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 8:27 am

(DENVER) -- The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat Monday night to claim their first NBA title.

The 94-89 win came on Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic led the team with 28 points and was named the NBA Finals MVP.

