Trump court appearance live updates: Former president heads to federal court in Miami

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 7:33 am

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(MIAMI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday after he was indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Trump has been charged with 37 counts: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Trump has repeatedly denied any allegations of impropriety.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jun 13, 8:25 AM EDT

Chris Christie calls Trump's conduct 'inexcusable,' 'self-centered'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took aim at former President Donald Trump during a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall Monday night, calling Trump's conduct "inexcusable" for someone who wants to occupy the Oval Office.

"He has shown himself, and I think most particularly in his post-presidency, to be completely self-centered, completely self-consumed, and doesn't give a damn about the American people, in my view, if what the American people want is in conflict with what Donald Trump thinks is best for him," Christie said.

"I mean, put aside taking the documents in the first place," Christie said. "But then when you start getting asked … nicely with a letter from the archivist saying, 'Could you please give it back,' and you ignore it, ignore it, ignore it. Then they come with a grand jury subpoena, and then, according to the indictment, you tell your lawyers to tell them we don't have anything even though you have dozens and dozens of boxes of material. That's obstruction of justice, if it's true."

Jun 13, 8:11 AM EDT

Lawyers Todd Blanche, Chris Kise expected to attend court appearance

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be joined by his lawyers Todd Blanche and Chris Kise at Tuesday's court appearance in Miami, sources told ABC News. Meetings with additional local attorneys are ongoing.

Blanche is representing Trump in the Manhattan criminal case while Kise represents Trump and the Trump Organization in other matters.

Jun 13, 5:12 AM EDT

Trump to appear in court at 3 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in federal court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He's accused of willfully retaining documents containing the nation's most sensitive secrets, including nuclear programs, after he left office, prosecutors said. He allegedly showed some of the documents to people on at least two occasions and then tried to obstruct the investigation into their whereabouts, prosecutors claim.

Trump denied any wrongdoing over the weekend, saying: "We did absolutely nothing wrong. Take a look at the Presidential Records Act. We did it by the book. Perfect."

Trump is expected to arrive at and depart from the Miami courthouse via secure private access points that would make it impossible for the public or journalists to see him.

Trump aide Walt Nauta, who was also charged in connection with his handling of government documents, is also due in court at 3 p.m.

