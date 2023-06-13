Today is Tuesday June 13, 2023
Rangers’ Gray to miss scheduled start vs. Angels on Tuesday

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 5:45 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas right-hander Jon Gray will not make his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels while dealing with a blister. Manager Bruce Bochy says the decision was made to try and keep the blister from becoming a long-term issue for Gray, who is 6-2 with 2.32 ERA. Gray is coming off a 100-pitch complete game in his last start. He struck out 12 in that 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday. It was the first complete-game loss by a Rangers starter since 2010. He is 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA in his last six starts.



