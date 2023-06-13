Today is Tuesday June 13, 2023
Angels rally for 9-6 win at Rangers

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2023 at 5:45 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered on the first pitch of the 12th inning, going deep for the second time in the game as the Los Angels Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 9-6. Los Angeles was down 5-1 after three innings. Ohtani’s solo homer in the seventh tied the game at 5-5. The DH’s two-run shot in the 12th off Cole Ragans was his 20th homer of the season. Chad Wallach also hit a two-run homer in the 12th for the Angels. Ohtani finished with four RBIs, pushing his season total to 50. He also had a sacrifice fly. Rookie right-hander Sam Bachman worked two scoreless innings for his first big league victory.



