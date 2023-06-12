SFA victim of cyberattack

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 7:38 pm

NACOGDOCHES – The online systems at Stephen F. Austin University were a target of a cyberattack. Officials at the university said the attack may have started between Saturday night and Monday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the university cut their internet connection to stop attacks from continuing. They are now working with IT personnel and the UT system to gauge the amount of damage to their website. School officials say at this time don’t they do not know when they will be back online and asked that students, faculty and the public follow SFA social media while their online assets are down.

Go Back