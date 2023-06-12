Today is Monday June 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


SFA victim of cyberattack

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 7:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SFA victim of cyberattackNACOGDOCHES – The online systems at Stephen F. Austin University were a target of a cyberattack. Officials at the university said the attack may have started between Saturday night and Monday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the university cut their internet connection to stop attacks from continuing. They are now working with IT personnel and the UT system to gauge the amount of damage to their website. School officials say at this time don’t they do not know when they will be back online and asked that students, faculty and the public follow SFA social media while their online assets are down.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC