2 local Girl Scouts given prestigious awards for helping their communities

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 4:35 pm



TYLER – Two local Girl Scouts were honored with a prestigious award for their community work.

According to our news partner KETK, Aspen Cunningham and Jordan Crum were awarded the Gold Award, which is given to exemplary scouts who help fix a community problem or make a lasting change in the world.

Cunningham’s venture revolved around improving day to day environments for local and transitory birds at Tyler State Park. She developed bird homes to furnish birds with a dependable water source that is solar powered with battery reinforcement and put away from park predators.

At White Oak High School, Crum organized a health fair on campus just for high school students. Free eye exams, the police department’s drunk driving simulation, interactive booths, and a demonstration on the effects of smoking on the lungs were among the activities Crum invited community partners to host. The fair pulled in 420 students.

