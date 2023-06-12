Crockett PD arrest one in shooting death

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 3:29 pm

According to our news partner KETK, Crockett Police have arrested Forlando Moten of Crockett in the death of 59-year old Willie Campbell, also of Crockett. Detectives say that Campbell was found Friday afternoon on West Oak Street in Crockett with a single gunshot wound. He later died in a local hospital. Police officers interviewed Moten who allegedly admitted to shooting Campbell. He was then arrested, charged with murder and has a 150 thousand dollar bond set. Crockett police are still investigating this case.

