Crockett PD arrest one in shooting death

June 12, 2023
Crockett PD arrest one in shooting deathAccording to our news partner KETK, Crockett Police have arrested Forlando Moten of Crockett in the death of 59-year old Willie Campbell, also of Crockett. Detectives say that Campbell was found Friday afternoon on West Oak Street in Crockett with a single gunshot wound. He later died in a local hospital. Police officers interviewed Moten who allegedly admitted to shooting Campbell. He was then arrested, charged with murder and has a 150 thousand dollar bond set. Crockett police are still investigating this case.



