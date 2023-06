Van Zandt County deputy killed in wreck

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 11:18 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that a Van Zandt County deputy was killed in a wreck Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Jeremy McCoy was off-duty when the accident happened Sunday around 4 p.m. and reportedly had his child in the vehicle with him.

The child was life-flighted with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS is investigating the wreck.

