Today is Monday June 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Demolition underway at site of deadly Iowa apartment building collapse

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 9:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Scott Olson/Getty Images

(DAVENPORT, Iowa) -- Demolition is underway Monday at the site of the Davenport, Iowa, apartment building that partially collapsed last month, claiming three lives.

Parts of the six-story building crumbled on May 28, sending residents fleeing for safety.

Eight people were rescued in the first 24 hours after the collapse. On May 29, officials said there was no credible information that anyone was missing and the city would move forward with plans to begin demolishing the remaining structure the next day.

But that night, rescuers found a ninth person alive inside and pulled her out of a fourth-story window.

On May 30, the city's demolition plans were put on hold as officials announced that five residents were still unaccounted for.

On June 1, officials announced that three residents remained missing: Ryan Hitchcock, 51; Daniel Prien, 60; and Branden Colvin, 42. Their bodies were recovered in the days that followed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC