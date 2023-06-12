Today is Monday June 12, 2023
Kelis won’t be commenting on those Bill Murray dating rumors

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 9:03 am
Joseph Okpako/WireImage -- ABC

If you thought Kelis would clear up those Bill Murray dating rumors, think again. 

When a user on Instagram inquired about the status of her relationship with the comedian, whom she had been linked to recently, she playfully addressed the rumors.

In response to the comment posted under Kelis' June 10 Instagram post, which read, "Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?," the "Milkshake" singer replied, saying, "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all."

Reports that Kelis, 43, and Murray, 72, were romantically linked first surfaced last week by the British tabloid The Sun.

Murray reportedly attended her show at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London last weekend, and according to the publication, he's been at the "Bossy" performer's other recent shows, too.

In March of 2022, Kelis' husband Mike Mora died at 37 of stomach cancer, and Murray's estranged second wife Jennifer Butler, whom he divorced in 2008, passed away in January of 2021 at age 54. According to this source, the unlikely couple "bonded" over their respective losses.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



