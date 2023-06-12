Today is Monday June 12, 2023
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup announce marriage in sweet wedding photos

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 7:32 am
Joy Malone/Getty Images

Actress Naomi Watts took to Instagram over the weekend to share sweet wedding photos with actor Billy Crudup, shortly after confirming the couple’s marriage on Saturday.

In the first photo posted to Watts’ Instagram on Saturday, the couple posed together in wedding attire on the steps of a building.

“Hitched!” Watts captioned the photo.

Crudup, known for his roles in Almost Famous, Watchmen, and Spotlight, wore a navy suit. Watts, who rose to fame in David Lynch’s award-winning film Mulholland Drive and has since starred in several popular movies and television series, wore a white, laced dress and a strappy nude-gold heel.

The two met while filming the Netflix drama series Gypsy and began dating in 2017.

Watts and Crudup, both 54, share three children together from previous marriages.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



