Today is Monday June 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Three Arkansas State players arrested on theft charge

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 5:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByESPN.com news

Three players on the Arkansas State men’s basketball team were arrested Saturday on a theft charge.

Dyondre Dominguez, Julian Lual and Terrance Ford were booked Saturday night on a charge of theft of $1,000 or less, according to Craighead County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Office online records. They were all released about two hours later.

“The Athletics Department and Coach [Bryan] Hodgson are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering all the information,” Arkansas State said in a statement. “Once all the details have been obtained, the matter will be addressed in an appropriate manner.”

Lual and Ford both played their first seasons for the Red Wolves in 2022-23, while Dominguez joined the team as a transfer from UMass in April.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC