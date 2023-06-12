Today is Monday June 12, 2023
Kyle Brown, ESPN director and longtime staffer, dies at 42

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 5:46 am
ByESPN.com news

Kyle Brown, an ESPN director who worked at the company for 16 years, died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency at the NCAA baseball super regional in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was 42.

Brown won two Sports Emmy Awards and worked on various sports at ESPN, including baseball, basketball and football — both college and “Monday Night Football.”

Brown, who also played baseball at Ohio State as a pitcher, is survived by his wife, Megan, and their four children.

“A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team — and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football,” ESPN said Sunday in a statement.



