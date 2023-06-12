Tomato Fest celebrated in Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 7:54 am

JACKSONVILLE – The city of Jacksonville and East Texas came together Saturday for the 39th annual Jacksonville Tomato Fest. According to our news partner KETK, the festival hosted in downtown Jacksonville, had over 300 vendors, a kids zone, a “Got Talent” contest and a tomato eating contest. Andy Calcote, co-chair of the Tomato Fest said it takes about 200 volunteers to make the Jacksonville Tomato Fest a reality each and every year. Calcote said they are already planning the 40th Tomato Fest for 2024.

Go Back