Bieber goes 7 strong innings, Giménez homers as Guardians blank Astros 5-0 in series finale

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 5:06 am

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber could be down to a handful of starts with the Guardians. If so, he’s going to make the most of them. Bieber had his most dominant outing this season, striking out nine while not allowing a run over seven innings and Andrés Giménez homered in a 5-0 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. Bieber (5-3) gave up just three hits, walked two and was in command from the outset. The right-hander came in with only eight strikeouts combined in his previous three starts before matching his season-high set against Detroit on May 9. Bieber has been the subject of trade speculation as the defending AL Central champions consider whether to move the 28-year-old, who is only under team contractual control through 2024. It appears the chance to sign him long-term has passed, leaving the other options to hang on to Bieber or try to get something for him.

