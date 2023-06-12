McClanahan becomes majors’ 1st 10-game winner, Rays beat Rangers 7-3 to take 2 of 3

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 5:04 am

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan is making a serious case to be the American League starter again in next month’s All-Star Game. McClanahan became the first 10-game winner in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday, taking two of three games in a match up of the teams with best records in baseball. McClanahan (10-1) allowed three runs, all in the third inning, and four hits over seven innings. The 26-year-old left-hander retired his final 15 batters. He won a career-best 12 games in 28 starts last season.

Go Back