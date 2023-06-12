Today is Monday June 12, 2023
Quinn Mathews has 16 Ks, Stanford beats Texas 8-3, forces Game 3 at super regional

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2023 at 5:02 am
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Quinn Mathews threw 156 pitches and had 16 strikeouts — both career highs — in a complete game, Drew Bowser hit a two-run home run and Stanford beat Texas 8-3 Sunday night to avoid elimination at best-of-3 Stanford Super Regional. The Cardinal (43-18) forced a decisive Game 3 on Monday with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Stanford and Texas, which used a five-run top of the ninth to win 7-5 in Game 1, are both trying to make their third consecutive trip to Omaha. Mathews (10-4), who has thrown at least 100 pitches in 15 of his 17 starts this season, scattered eight hits and a walk to get the win.



