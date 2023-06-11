Longview shooting leaves one dead

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2023 at 6:13 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the 400 block of Johnson Street on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, officials stated that around 4:16 a.m., Longview police officers were informed that the victim, Jamie White, 25, had been transported by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, White died at that hospital as a result of his injuries.

Longview Police Department is investigating this case and they ask that anyone with information call them at 903-237-1110.

