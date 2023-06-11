Tatum PD looking for robbers caught on video

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2023 at 6:13 pm

TATUM – Law enforcement in Tatum would like your help in identifying those responsible for a robbery at the Brake Time convenience store Friday in Tatum. According to our news partner KETK, the Tatum Police Department has made available video and photos of the incident for you to see. To view photos and video of the robbery, just click here.

Tatum Police ask if you have information in the material shown to contact them.

