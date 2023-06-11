Today is Sunday June 11, 2023
Tatum PD looking for robbers caught on video

June 11, 2023
Tatum PD looking for robbers caught on videoTATUM – Law enforcement in Tatum would like your help in identifying those responsible for a robbery at the Brake Time convenience store Friday in Tatum. According to our news partner KETK, the Tatum Police Department has made available video and photos of the incident for you to see. To view photos and video of the robbery, just click here.

Tatum Police ask if you have information in the material shown to contact them.



